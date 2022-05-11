Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said he backs Tesla CEO Elon Musk ’s plan to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account on the platform, calling the move to ban Trump a “business decision” and a “failure.”
Musk suggested on Tuesday he would overturn Trump’s suspension from Twitter if his takeover bid for the social media platform ends in success.
Twitter banned Trump from the platform following the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, claiming his posts violated a glorification of violence policy.
Speaking at a Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times on May 10, Musk addressed Trump’s Twitter ban , saying he thinks “it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme.”
Dorsey backed Musk’s remarks, saying in a series of posts on Twitter that the decision to permanently suspend Trump from the platform was a mistake.
“I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol),” Dorsey said in a post responding to a user who said Musk believes Dorsey agrees with him that “there […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker