It’s a sad testament to the state of this nation that every time there’s an alleged hate crime involving racist graffiti, nooses, and other symbols of bigotry, the first question many people ask is if it’s another hate hoax. It seems like nearly every time one hits the news, corporate media makes a huge deal about it until a few days later when they stop talking about it. Eagle-eyed news hounds then find on page 30 the story revealing it was proven to be a hoax.

The latest example of what many believe is a hoax comes from Stanford where a noose was found. According to the NY Post:

Stanford University has launched a hate crime investigation after a noose was found hanging from a tree at a residence hall.

In an email to students and staff, university officials said campus safety authorities immediately “removed the noose and retained it as evidence” after it was discovered around 7:45 p.m. Sunday outside Branner Hall.

Campus police have interviewed students and maintenance workers to try to find out when the noose had been put on display, and identify a potential suspect or suspects.

“We cannot state strongly enough that a noose is a reprehensible symbol of anti-Black racism and violence that will not be tolerated on our campus,” said the email from vice provosts Susie Brubaker-Cole and Patrick Dunkley. “It is the moral responsibility of those with any knowledge of this incident to come forward” so appropriate action can be taken.

It’s the third such incident to have taken place at Stanford in as many years, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

From Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett, fakes hate crimes tend to be exposed eventually. But as the NY Post story noted, this isn’t the first time a noose has been found at Stanford and the previous two have gone unpunished.

Twitter users smelled a hoax:

How much do you want to bet this is some staged left-wing bullshit? Jussie Smollett, Bubba Wallace, Rabbis spraying swastikas, the recent dickweed from Portland… Are these cases ever legit? Or is it just an excuse for more media perpetuated panic? https://t.co/BgEfQP6f5C — Jeb Stein (@jeb_stein) May 10, 2022

HOAX ALERT !! Noose found at Stanford University probed as hate crime https://t.co/fvFeLmHoTw — Cuomo Watch (@CuomoWatch) May 10, 2022

Nooseasaurus Rex found at Stanford University probed as hate crime but probably a hoax!! Rawr!! https://t.co/fr1AksLaHO via @nypost — Rich Hertz 🇺🇸 🗽 ✈️ (@DFalovAir) May 10, 2022

The concepts of Critical Race Theory and systemic racism have compelled many to act out in ways to prove that they are valid. Most of the time, they simply prove that the racism problem in America is a construct of the radical left.