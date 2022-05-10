“Listening to Two Mikes will make you smarter!” – Gov Robert L. Ehrlich, Jr

Today, the Two Mikes spoke with the famous feminist and author Naomi Wolf about the ongoing destruction of the United States by the bipartisan governing elite, the media, and Big Tech.

“People need to wake up to the fact that there has been an attack on the American homeland,” she said. “It’s just not like big explosions. It’s not like the Twin Towers. It’s stealthier.”

Ms. Wolf is a graduate of Yale and earned a Ph.D. from Oxford University. She has been a prolific author and in recent years has charted the shattering of the American Constitution in a series of books:

The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot (2007)

Give Me Liberty: A Handbook for American Revolutionaries (2008), and her new, about to be released book,

The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, Covid-19, and the Human (All Seasons Press, 31 May 2022).

Ms. Wolf also is the chief executive of Daily Clout, a successful civil tech company, which focuses on keeping Americans alert to new dangers to their liberty that are found in the bills and other actions of the federal and state governments.

The organization also now has 2,500 researchers pouring through the released Pfizer paper pertaining to the lethal non-vaccine it produced. Ms. Wolf said Americans must wake-up and see that America is being ruled by mandates — which they have no legal requirement to obey — and not by law. The current and earlier administrations would never be able to get laws to permit their unconstitutional actions through Congress, and so they have just skipped the Congress and ruined the country with mandates.

She drew special attention to the World Health Organization (WHO) Congress that meets in late May 2022 to consider a treaty that would give the WHO power that supersedes that of the U.S. government and, indeed, America’s sovereignty, as well as that of all other nation-state governments if another pandemic strikes. Biden may well sign the treaty and not refer it to the U.S. Senate for ratification and thereby put another noose around America’s neck, just as Obama did with the Paris Climate Accord.

“I also talk about the role of the Chinese Communist Party,” she continued. “They’ve been buying up or influencing local government, local state legislatures, buying up courts, creating institutes on college campuses.”

The The Bodies of Others is about how we came to the harrowing civilizational crossroads at which we find ourselves — engaged in a war against vast impersonal forces with limitless power over our lives and which threaten the freedoms we have always taken for granted.

In her most provocative book yet, Dr. Naomi Wolf shows how these forces — from Big Tech and Big Pharma to the CCP and our oligarchical elites — seized upon two years of COVID-19 panic in sinister new ways, to not only undermine our Republic but to fundamentally reorient human relations.

Their target is humanity itself. Their end goal is to ensure that our pre-March 2020 world is gone forever. Irretrievable. To be replaced with a world in which all human endeavor, all human joy, all human fellowship, all human advancement, all human culture, all human song, all human drama, all worship, all surprise, all flirtation, all celebration, is behind a digital paywall.

A world in which we will all have to ask technology’s permission to be human. But we, the people of the world, did not vote to abandon our old systems and destroy our old ways so absolutely they could never be recovered. And Wolf shows how, against overwhelming odds, we still might win.

Ms. Wolf’s books: Give Me Liberty, The End of America: Letter of Warning to Young Patriots (2007), and The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, Covid-19, and the Human (All Seasons Press, 31 May 2022). The books are available at Amazon for purchase or, for the last book, pre-order.

Ms. Wolf’s website: https://www.dailyclout.io

