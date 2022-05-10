Billionaire Elon Musk said he would reverse the suspension on Donald Trump’s Twitter account if his purchase of Twitter goes through. He said it was a “morally bad decision”

According to WSJ:

Elon Musk said he would reverse Twitter Inc.’s ban on Donald Trump. “I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the county, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” said Mr. Musk, who was speaking virtually at a Financial Times autos conference. Mr. Musk called the ban a “morally bad decision,” saying permanent bans undermine trust in Twitter. “If there are tweets that are wrong and bad, those should be either deleted or made invisible, and a suspension—a temporary suspension—is appropriate, but not a permanent ban,” Mr. Musk said. He said that banning Mr. Trump eventually would amplify the former president’s voice among the right. Mr. Trump has said he was not planning to return to Twitter and was focused on his social-media venture called Truth Social. Mr. Musk was speaking virtually at a Financial Times autos conference.

The real question is whether or not Trump would even come back. He said he wouldn’t, but you never know.

