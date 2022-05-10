What’s happening to the radical left lately? From a slew of Democrat politicians to progressive vaxx-nannies of the highest levels, the “fully-vaccinated and extremely boosted” elites are dropping like flies to Covid-19. Bill Gates is the latest Neo-Marxist to catch the disease.

Gates wrote in a series of tweets:

“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again. I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again. The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work. We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again.”

Of course, he chose to turn replies off on the Tweets because he knew we would decimate him.

I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

Despite his attempts to limit the snarky responses, Twitter users found a way by quote-Tweeting him. Some of the reactions are priceless:

Was COVID-19 boosted against Bill Gates? That’s the real question

Time for a 5th booster

Bill Gates is an idiot. Maybe he should have had 17 jabs. Bill, during your down time read the documents @pfizer has been forced to released. People are waking up to your nonsense!

Make sure you thank the vaccine mafia @pfizer and moderna for the 37% efficacy

All I know is that if my dog had two or three rabies shots but still got rabies I’d be asking a lot of questions. #Covid #Pfizer

Bill Gates the vaccine king tests positive for COVID. Surely this once and for all puts this nonsense to bed

And he said the line!! 😉😂 #BillGates #COVID19 #enoughofthisbollocks

With only a 99.994% recovery rate, the world waits and watches to see if he’ll make it. Who will take his place to tell us about the depopulation plans the New World Order has for us with their jabs if he doesn’t pull through?

