Even more data released from another ruling class, this time, the United States, suggests that those who have taken both shots of the COVID-19 “vaccine” are developing acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. The official U.S. government data aligns with that of the United Kingdom and New Zealand, which also shows people in those countries are getting AIDS after being injected.

COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines

It doesn’t just stop in those nations either. The government of Canada suggests the vaccinated population within its borders are also developing the debilitating condition.



It’s a common misconception that Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is only caused by the HIV virus. But there are actually many other ways humans can end up with AIDS. Injecting themselves repeatedly with the COVID-19 “vaccines” seems to be one way to go about it.

Acquired (or secondary) immunodeficiency is one of the major causes of infections in adults. These immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system partially or as a whole, making your body an easy target for several diseases and infections, according to WebMD. When immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system, your body can no longer fight bacteria and diseases. Several factors in the environment can cause secondary immunodeficiency disorders.

Data published by the U.S Government and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) strongly suggests that Covid-19 injections should be added to the list of things that can degrade the human immune system resulting in AIDS.

For months on end, official data coming out of both the UK and Canada has strongly insinuated that the vaccinated population are developing a new form of AIDS. This is because the Covid-19 injections are proving to have real-world negative effectiveness, implying that they are causing damage to the natural immune system. Those who take the shots are much more likely to be infected, hospitalized, or die than those who have chosen to not be injected.

Study: Vaccines don’t stop covid outbreaks (and actually cause more of them)

Here’s a table showing the case rates per 100,000 people by vaccination status in England from week 51 of 2021 to week 12 of 2022:

It is also important to remember that vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of a vaccine, it is a measure of a vaccine recipient’s immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

We’ve extracted the CDC displayed results to create our own charts that are easier to understand, so we will not be displaying the CDC version of results for further diseases associated with AIDS. But don’t forget you can verify the results yourself at the CDC Wonder site here. –The Daily Exposé

The following chart shows the number of common cancers usually associated with AIDS that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

The following chart shows the number of acquired immune disorders, including AIDS, that have been reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to all vaccines (including the Covid-19 jabs) by the year reported, and the Covid-19 vaccines only by the year reported –

Yet again there was a huge increase in reports in 2021 and in 2022 so far, with the vast majority being attributed to the Covid-19 injections.

Official data from the U.S. Government and Centers for Disease Control confirms that we probably are witnessing the fully vaccinated develop acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, with diseases and infections associated with AIDS reported to VAERS increasing between 1145% and 33,715% in 2021 following the introduction of the Covid-19 injections.

