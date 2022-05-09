The mask-nannies have had a hard time coping over the last two or three months since most mask mandates have been rescinded. Some have complained both publicly and privately. Others have reluctantly joined the sane world. But a few have clung to the face diapers like Linus Van Pelt clinging to his blanket.

One such social justice moron is Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. The wokest coach in the land continues to wear his mask while coaching games despite being the only one who does. But what’s worse is that he regularly pulls down his mask to yell at his players, demonstrating that he’s not driven by any semblance of science but is simply virtue-signaling his adherence to medical tyranny.

Outkick founder and show host Clay Travis lambasted the radical leftist on a recent episode:

“Steve Kerr is the only person wearing a mask in the arena at Grizz-Warriors. And he constantly pulls the mask down to yell to his team. This is nonsensical anti-science virtue signaling by a left wing loon, Kerr looks insanely stupid for doing this.”

“This is what the mask is,” he said. “It is a security blanket. It is a safety blanket.”

To add poetic justice to this, Kerr was just diagnosed with Covid-19 and will miss at least Game 4 of the playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will sit out Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

As relayed by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, interim coaching duties will be handed off to assistant Mike Brown.

No additional COVID cases have been announced alongside Kerr’s result. The coach was last seen masked on the sidelines during Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

There are those who have been so brainwashed that they do not feel safe in public without their slave masks. I don’t think that describes Steve Kerr. I see this as a statement that he is not willing to live without Pandemic Panic Theater.