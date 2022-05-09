With two weeks to go before the hotly contested Pennsylvania Republican Primary, a new poll shows that race is now a statistical 3-way tie between Dr. Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette, and Dave McCormick. According to the new Trafalgar Group poll , Trump endorsed Oz was at 24.5 percent, Barnette was at 23.2 percent and McCormick was at 21.6 percent in the race to be the nominee for the seat of retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey.
The survey was conducted between May 6 and May 8. The poll consisted of 1080 likely 2022 GOP primary voters, had a response rate of 1.44 percent and a margin of error of 2.99 percent.
Pundits theorized that Barnette is surging due to her recent debate performance and Oz was falling due to his heavy negatives with Republican voters.
During the debate last Wednesday , Barnette spoke about her mother, who was only 11-years-old when she was raped by a man 10 years her senior. Barnette was the result of that rape, and her gratitude to her mother for carrying her and giving her life was clear.
