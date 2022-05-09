A case of monkeypox has been reported in England, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Monkeypox is a rare viral infection with symptoms similar to those seen in smallpox patients, such as fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

While typically most patients suffer from a mild illness and recover relatively quickly, the disease can be fatal, especially for younger people, and some people can develop more serious symptoms.

The UKHSA stressed that the infection tends to usually involve a “mild self-limiting illness” that rarely spreads to other people. As such, they say the overall risk to the general public is “very low.”

“It is important to emphasize that monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low,” Dr. Colin Brown, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections at the UKHSA, said in a statement.

Despite this low risk, the UK is taking extra precautions and treating this patient at a specialist isolation unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. “We are working with NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSEI) to contact the individuals who have had close contact with the case prior to confirmation of their infection, to assess them as necessary and […]