Ever since ascending to the office of Governor following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, Kathy Hochul has been an absolute terror for the people of New York. She quickly became one of the most unhinged when it came to Covid restrictions and established herself as a force to be feared by freedom-loving Americans in her state.

She was also among the biggest hypocrites, often seen unmasked despite imposing her mandates with draconian fervor. Now, she has asymptomatic Covid.

Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week. A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 8, 2022

What’s the deal with Covid hitting so many Democrat lawmakers? That’s a serious question because it seems like there’s a new case among prominent Democrats every few days. Hmm.

