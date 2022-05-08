Billionaire Elon Musk has been getting a lot of heat since he launched his bid to buy Twitter. He’s used to getting heat; it comes with being a controversial mega-rich person. But now it seems he’s concerned that he may die under mysterious circumstances.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya”

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

It’s a joke, of course, but even in jokes people often reveal a hint of reality. Perhaps Musk really does feel like he’s being targeted in a way that puts him in grave danger. There are certainly people who would love to do him harm, at least some of whom currently work for the company he’s trying to buy. But it seems his biggest concern at the moment is coming from Russia.

A Tweet from the head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, appeared to level a threat against Musk for his delivery of the Starlink internet system to the Ukrainians. Dmitry Rogozin posted in Russian and Musk had a translation in English. It reads:

“From the testimony of the captured commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it turns out that the internet terminals of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters.

“According to our information, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon.

“Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult — no matter how much you’ll play the fool.”

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

This isn’t the first time the two have sparred, but the Putin regime has been known to not be above using assassinations to get rid of their opponents. Is Musk playing with fire? Does he care if he is?