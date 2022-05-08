Benedict Cumberbatch kicked off Saturday Night Live with a hardcore pro-abortion cold open on Saturday, the opening weekend for Disney’s newest Marvel superhero blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

The skit depicted a Medieval tribunal in which Cumberbatch and cast members Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Cecily Strong plan new laws. Cumberbatch asked if the group had thought about banning abortion, saying, “It’s just while I was cleaning the hole on the side of the castle where we poop and then it falls through the sky into a moat of human feces, I started to think about abortion. Don’t you think we ought to make a law against that?”

“You mean like the law we have against pointy shoes?” Dismukes replied. “Exactly. Something fair and reasonable like those laws,” Cumberbatch exclaimed.

After Strong chimed in asking, “Shouldn’t women have the right to choose,” Dismukes added, “Shouldn’t we at least make exceptions in cases of rape or incest?”

Injecting more current politics as Medieval-era humor into the bit, Strong then asked if instead of worrying about abortion, maybe they should address the fact that most people in town can’t read or write and that so many […]