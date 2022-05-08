The worst joke in corporate media is their continuous claim that Chief Justice John Roberts is among the “conservatives” at the Supreme Court. Time and again he has proven that he is a left-leaning centrist at best, often siding with the progressive court members on decisions of great consequence. He single-handedly preserved Obamacare, and now he’s attempting to do the same with Roe v. Wade.

According to Fox News and a report from the Washington Post, Roberts continues to lobby at least two of the five conservative Justices who are voting to strike down the abominable abortion law once and for all. His targets, according to reports, are Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

The justices set to join Alito’s opinion include Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who has at times sided with the liberal wing of the court, still appears set to oppose the decision, with the report noting that Roberts was still attempting to persuade Coney Barrett and Kavanaugh to take a more incremental approach to allowing abortion restrictions.

Roberts has said he wants to overturn the appeals court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which limits abortion to the first 15 weeks, but he doesn’t want to overturn Roe v Wade altogether. It’s a middle-ground approach that would weaken Roe v Wade and allow states to restrict up to the Dobbs v Jackson limit, but not eliminate federal abortion protection altogether.

Since a draft majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked last week, there has been turmoil across the country. Pro-abortion activists have gone to the homes of Justices to protest, firebombed pro-life facilities, and caused mayhem near the Supreme Court. And it seems as though we’re just at the beginning stages of the protests that may escalate beyond the riot levels of the summer of 2020 following the release of the George Floyd video.

As Bonchie at RedState noted, Roberts is a coward:

Of note is that if you remove the viability standard of Roe and Casey, then they cease to have any enforcement mechanism. That’s all well and good if you are pro-life, but at that point, how can it be justified under the law to not overturn the two decisions completely? The answer is that it can’t be justified, and Roberts is just a spineless figure looking to appease the left while admitting he does not have the ability to preserve Roe the way he really wants to. It would simply pour gasoline on the fire of the abortion debate–instead of coming to some principled conclusion.

But while the legal aspects are bad enough, the decision to keep hunting for a “compromise,” while holding back the majority decision that is clearly already decided, is outright dangerous. It is encouraging the left to get more and more violent in an attempt to influence the court. We’ve seen the results of that over the last week. This needs to stop now. The decision needs to be released, and Roberts needs to get over his obsession with “protecting” the court when his action or lack thereof only helps to delegitimize it.

I’m of the opinion that Clarence Thomas wouldn’t be speaking out about the majority not being bullied if this wasn’t a done deal. The government wouldn’t be putting up no-climb fencing around the Supreme Court if this weren’t a done deal. They all know what’s coming, and enough is enough. Release the decision, and stop letting the pressure build.

John Roberts is trying to build his legacy for the history books. He doesn’t want it all overshadowed by a decision that he didn’t personally support, so he’s trying to sway the court to the middle like the pale and feckless weakling that he is.

Image by DonkeyHotey via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.

