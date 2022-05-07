Billionaire Bill Gates, in an interview on Thursday, said he now understands that COVID has a “fairly low” mortality rate, and that it’s similar to the flu.
“It wasn’t until early February, when I was in a meeting , that experts of the foundation, said ‘there’s no way’ [that COVID could have been contained].”
“This, there’s been too much travel without diagnosis for us to contain this,” he said.
At that time, people, including former President Donald Trump, called for banning travel to and from China , where the virus started.
Gates continued on to say what’s been common knowledge for a long time :
"At that point, we didn't really understand the fatality rate. We didn't understand that it's a fairly low fatality rate, and that it's a disease mainly of the elderly, kind of like the flu, although it's a bit different than that."

Gates pivoted back, saying America should have been more vigilant — despite having just admitted that the crisis wasn't as serious as he initially thought.

"So that was a pretty scary period, where the world didn't go on alert, including the United States, nearly as fast as it needed to."
