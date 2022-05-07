Firings happen whenever a company is sold. It’s the nature of the beast. Sometimes it’s just a matter of minor reorganization. Other times, a company is so plagued by weak employees, middle managers, and executives that a massive purge is necessary. That’s what Elon Musk sees at Twitter.

According to The Daily Mail, Musk wants to fire 1,000 of its 7,500 employees before ramping up hiring in a big way:

Elon Musk is planning to fire 1,000 staffers at Twitter as soon as his purchase of the social media platform is complete. It’s believed he will fire many of the firm’s woke staff following the transfer of ownership which will take around six months, after which Musk is likely to wield the ax. But then within the next three years, Musk anticipates making thousands of new hires, swelling the ranks to around 11,000 employees, up from 7,500 currently.

Much of the new talent is likely to be in the field of engineering. Numbers at the company would fluctuate rising to 9,225 employees this year before falling to 8,332 in 2023. Then adding a further 2,700 workers by 2025. Most of the jobs being shelved would occur during the takeover period, according to a pitch deck Musk presented this week to investors and seen by the New York Times.

But that’s not all he has planned. He believes he can bring Twitter’s revenue from around $5 billion last year to over $26 billion by 2028. How? By reducing dependence on advertising and offering a premium subscription service at $3 per month that he believes will attract 69 million paying users.

Musk is the type of guy who doesn’t believe in going small. That’s part of the reason he’s the richest man in the world. We’ll see how well Twitter is able to adjust to his unique style of management. Perhaps he may find he needs to fire more than 1,000 wokesters.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Truth Based Media

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.