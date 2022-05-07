Source: AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File On Tuesday night, Evan McMullin, who is running as an independent to unseat Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), released a statement on the drafted opinion that was leaked indicating the U.S. Supreme Court is looking to overturn Roe v. Wade. To begin, McMullin claims he is “a pro-life Utahn,” but one certainly wouldn’t know it from what follows. My response to the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/sARuwGRLCE — Evan McMullin ???? (@EvanMcMullin) May 3, 2022 McMullin does not actually want to see Roe overturned. “If Roe v. Wade is overturned, some states will immediately enact extreme laws – such as total bans on abortion, onerous limits on birth control, and criminalization of women in desperate situations. I oppose these laws,” he says, going on to offer a vague promise of how “I will advocate for sensible legislation that improves support for women, children and families, safeguards access to healthcare, and establishes reasonable standards that prevent extremists from doing harm.” That last sentence for that part of the statement is especially vague. When it comes to “extremists,” it’s worth noting that the Democratic Party is the one with an extremist position […]

