If people like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab get their way, we will soon be eating bugs as one of our primary sources of protein. The globalist elites have been telegraphing their desire to eliminate real meat from our diets altogether, which is why it’s conspicuous that we’ve seen so many allegedly unrelated events hitting meat companies and, as a result, meat consumers.

Bird flu. Food processing plant “accidents.” Fertilizer shortages causing massive increases in feed prices. The supply chain crisis. All of these combined with ludicrous regulations and economic policies from Washington DC portend a continuation of food price hikes, particularly products that offer real meat.

For transparency, we are launching a freeze-dried organic chicken company right now. We decided to do this because of the current situation and the very likely need that patriots will have for alternative sources of high-quality meat, especially in the long term. But even if I had no personal interest in this, I would still be posting the article below by Arsenio Toledo from Natural News. I would likely still be talking to meat industry insiders and learning the very discouraging news they’ve shared with me recently.

Morale is low across the board as it’s getting harder for them to sell meat at affordable prices. And despite Democrat claims that it’s only corporate greed driving the price increases, I’m learning that margins are going down even as prices go up. What these meat companies are forced to charge customers does not reflect a similar increase in profits. They’re making less even as they charge more.

Two of the meat industry insiders I’ve spoken to in the last couple of weeks say they’re looking at alternatives to regular fresh or frozen meat sales. They believe, as I do, that they need to stock up now and utilize preservation techniques rather than rely on the fresh or frozen meat process. Even frozen meat will only last for so long. Canned meat can often last longer. Freeze-dried meat, properly stored, can last for two decades or more. They’re watching with interest how we’re able to do by offering this last option. Perhaps they may do the same, buying as much meat now as they can so they can preserve it rather than waiting for the costs of meat to make it cost-prohibitive.

That seems to be one of the many dastardly goals of the globalist elites. They want meat to be so expensive that few are able to afford it. Doing so will “help the environment,” they claim, but their goals have nothing to do with going greener. It’s all about control, and forcing the masses into diets that are even less healthy than they are today while making it far more difficult to acquire food means billions will be beholden to government.

We must continue to expose the parts of their plan that we come across while getting as many American patriots as possible to establish food independence for their families. We need more preppers in America. We need more people to establish long-term food storage for their families. The fewer people there are who are forced to stand in breadlines to survive, the better our chances are of slowing the globalist elites, or even stopping them in their tracks. Here’s the article by Arsenio…

Meat Prices Will Continue to Rise for the Next Two Quarters, Warns US Meatpacker

National Beef, one of America’s largest meatpackers, has warned that the price of beef will continue rising at least for the next two quarters.

The Kansas City-based beef processing company, whose parent is Brazilian food processing giant Marfrig, noted that it is expecting stable margins for the next two quarters. This suggests that their operating costs, such as the price of cattle, are increasing.

CoBank, which provides financial services to cooperatives and agribusinesses, believes the elevated meat prices will continue through the rest of 2022.

To maintain its profit margins, National Beef will have to pass on the added costs to consumers. “Cattle prices will go up, and beef prices will go up with them,” said Tim Klein, head of Marfrig’s operations in the United States, during an earnings interview. (Related: Tucker Carlson: America could experience FOOD SHORTAGES very soon.)

But corporations like Marfrig are still earning less even as they continue to pass on added expenses to consumers. Marfrig’s net income fell by 61 percent from last year even as U.S. operations continue to report record growth.

Wages not rising in tandem with the cost of food

The cost of meat is currently rising at its fastest rate in over four decades. The average price of ground beef in American grocery stores has risen by 18 percent compared to a year ago. Compared to last month, the price of red meat surged by 13.8 percent.

If the wages of red meat consumers are unable to deal with the added expense of purchasing red meat, CoBank noted that they will likely “trade down” at the meat case, opting to buy cheaper meat options like chicken. Klein advised that American shoppers may be able to adapt to the rapid inflation by switching to eating less expensive cuts of red meat.

In New York, Frank Ottomanelli, owner of S. Ottomanelli & Sons Prime Meats, said the inflation crisis has forced him to raise prices between five to 10 percent.

Ottomanelli said he has tried to do everything to keep his store’s prices “down as much as possible” because he did not want to be too much of a burden to his loyal customers, all of whom are also having to deal with the rising price of rent, gas and other food products.

“We have a legion of customers coming into Ottomanelli for years and years and years. We want to keep the customer base,” said Ottomanelli. “We didn’t want to scare them away, so we did everything possible for them to keep coming back again.”

Ottomanelli pointed out that the price hikes are “not in proportion” to what ordinary people are earning. “We have inflation that’s causing things to go up even further than what they’re making,” he said.

Real average hourly earnings in March decreased by 0.8 percent compared to the previous month. The month-over-month inflation increase of 1.2 percent eroded the 0.4 percent total wage gain American workers experienced. Year-over-year, real earnings fell by 2.7 percent in March, largely due to the inflation crisis.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) latest Food Price Outlook showed that grocery prices have increased at the fastest rate in 10 years. Retail grocery prices in March were 10 percent higher compared to the same time last year.

USDA economist Matt MacLachlan explained that grocery price inflation this year was initially only expected to be between 1.5 to 2.5 percent. Upon seeing the current inflation rates, the department has since raised its projections to a yearly inflation rate of between five to six percent.

Restaurant prices are also predicted to increase by 5.5 to 6.5 percent this year. This would mark the third year in a row that all food prices would increase more than the 20-year average of 2.4 percent. The food products to be worst hit by the massive price increases will be beef, poultry, eggs, dairy and fresh fruits.

The USDA is currently blaming inflation on the substantial increase in the price of fuel, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing avian flu outbreak in the United States.

More related news can be found at FoodInflation.news.

Watch this episode of the “Health Ranger Report” as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, talks about how Americans are increasingly waking up to the reality of food shortages in the United States.

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Sources include:

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Truth Based Media

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.