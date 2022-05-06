Sponsored Ad Since its inception, the Black Lives Matter movement has been little more than a charade. The group’s name is itself discriminatory, but not overly provocative. But the movement itself has never been about black lives. It’s always been about promoting the ideals of extreme leftwing politics and the dismantling of American institutions. While much has been said in opposition to BLM, and their own corruption and duplicity have resulted in a dramatic crash in public opinion for the group, seldom has any been so effective and clever in dismantling their arguments as what we see in this video of a man with a bullhorn addressing a group of protesters at a health care facility: Absolutely brilliant, and let’s hope every independent and moderate Democrat voter watches this video. Black lives matter? Enthusiastic agreement. Black lives killed by other black folks? A smattering of applause and agreement. Black babies killed by abortionists? Ummm, wait, uh oh. We can’t tell the race of the man speaking to the protesters, but based on their reactions, he’s probably a black man. What we can’t fully appreciate is the looks on the protesters’ faces once they comprehend where the speaker is going with his questions […]

Read the whole story at thebluestateconservative.com

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Truth Based Media

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.