A Georgia state judge on Friday recommended that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene remain on the state ballot and not be disqualified from seeking reelection over her connection in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. State Judge Charles Beaudrot said in his recommendation, which CNN obtained , that “challengers have produced insufficient evidence to show that Rep. Greene ‘engaged’ in that insurrection after she took the oath of office on January 3, 2021.” Greene, an outspoken believer that the 2020 election was rife with voter-fraud, faced legal scrutiny for allegedly contributing rhetorically to the riot. Prosecutors asserted that she “voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power.” Beaudrot’s recommendation will go to Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for consideration. His decision would still be subject to appeal to state courts. Raffensperger himself came under fire for his alleged inaction in stopping voter fraud in Georgia during the presidential election and was a favorite target of Greene and her supporters.

Read the whole story at justthenews.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker