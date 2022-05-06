Democratic strategist James Carville went on CNN’s “OutFront” and mocked the Democrats for being weak. Carville was speaking in response to the bombshell SCOTUS leak that means the end of Roe v Wade.

CNN’s Erin Burnett said, “So what Democrats have been talking about, now look, it’s 48 hours past the Roe vs. Wade news, so who knows where things are going to go, but they say we’ll motivate our base on this. Hillary Clinton went on CBS and talked about it — that the outrage that people will feel will get people to come to the polls. Do you think that’s true?”

Carville said, “Well, I don’t know. I’m like a lot of dads today, been fielding calls from angry and distraught daughters. I think that’s going on in all over the United States. To date, they have no fear of Democrats.

“That’s why they do this. Democrats, you have to understand how significant this is in politics. Democrats have won the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections. Roe is over 2-to-1 in approval.

“And Alito and them said they say we don’t care, we’re not fair, and we don’t care. All Democrats are going to do […]