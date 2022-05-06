When the radical left gets their hands on a narrative, they push forward without any regard to what they’re actually saying. We’ve seen it time and again over the years as “woke” individuals, organizations, and companies attempt virtue signaling without taking into account that they’re being hypocritical, disingenuous, or both.

Amazon is the latest company to attempt to “right a wrong” by offering women $4000 to travel for their abortions. With the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, abortions will be made illegal in some states, or at least challenging. Amazon wants to help those women who are unable to easily kill their preborn children.

As Jack Posobiec from Human Events pointed out, Amazon seems to be missing something in its policy.

“Apparently Amazon will now pay $4,000 for women to have an abortion. Do the women get a $4,000 bonus for keeping their children? It’s not pro-choice, it’s pro-abortion.”

The demonic push for abortion goes well beyond “choice” even if we disregard, as the left does, the life of the human being in the womb. Amazon and others want as many pre-born babies killed as possible.