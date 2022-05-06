The prospects of Elon Musk taking control of Twitter has focused both sides of the political aisle on the effects this could have on free speech. Leftists are terrified that they won’t be able to police “hate speech” and “disinformation” anymore while conservatives are glowing about the prospects they won’t have to risk their accounts every time they mention the jabs, voter fraud, or a man actually being a man despite claiming he’s a woman.

But at heart, Elon Musk is a geek. He isn’t just interested in lifting filters, exposing algorithms, and ending censorship on the platform. He has his eyes set on nerdy stuff like coding and security. According to a recent Tweet:

“If Twitter acquisition completes, company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware”

If Twitter acquisition completes, company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware https://t.co/m2HseK0TXl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2022

Many talking heads, even some on the right, have predicted that Twitter could suffer a cataclysmic staff revolt and sudden mass resignations if the deal goes through. But as the story he referenced from Fortune notes, a Musk-led Twitter won’t have a challenge finding talent.

It’s still unclear how a Musk-run Twitter might impact the company’s ability to retain current staff and recruit new employees. The company presented the takeover as a potential threat to its staffing abilities in an SEC filing Monday. But at least casual interest in open positions at the company has skyrocketed since the Tesla billionaire showed serious interest in taking over the company. On Thursday, Daniel Zhao, a senior economist and data scientist at the job insights platform Glassdoor, tweeted that interest in job openings at the social media giant was up 263% between April 24 and April 30.

As I’ve stated recently, I’m either cautiously optimistic or mildly skeptical about Musk’s plans at Twitter. But at least most of what he’s saying in public jibes with a series of vast improvements for the platform.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker