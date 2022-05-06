<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Most of us who are paying attention to geopolitics have come to the conclusion that wars are primarily economic. Some have known this for decades. Others are just now coming to the realization. Either way, we’re seeing the economic warfare being waged by both East and West tearing the fabric of society on both sides.

Unfortunately for us, we’re not as well-prepared to handle the economic turmoil that stems from such an economic world war. Most in western society haven’t experienced the types of food shortages, currency devaluation, dependence on government, and widespread destitution that is likely coming as a result of this war. Many if not most in Russia and China HAVE experienced it in their lifetimes and are better prepared to not crumble under the weight of massive poverty.

On today’s episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I explored an article by Brandon Smith over at Alt-Market and broke down the many extremely important points that he made. It’s telling that the things he’s been saying for years are coming to pass now. He, like many of us, have been warning of this likelihood because we hoped to change things before it was too late. Today, our course towards economic oblivion may be irreversible.

Thankfully, it’s not our call. We must still continue to fight and spread the truth. God is in control, and we must do whatever we can to continue to fight the good fight. Here’s Brandon…

Economic World War: Who Benefits And How Much Time Is Left?

I have been warning about an inevitable East vs. West economic war for many years now. The question was never a matter of likelihood, it was always just a matter of timing. When would the most convenient time be for World War III?

The issue of “convenience” might sound odd, but I want readers to remember one rule: All wars are banker wars. The only wars that are not are wars of rebellion against the bankers.

There is nothing you cannot eventually understand in terms of geopolitics as long as you accept the fact that international conflicts are generally engineered and are always designed to benefit a particular group of establishment power brokers and financial elites. If you are one of those people who assumes all of these events are merely “random and unfortunate coincidences” then you’ll remain in the dark for the rest of your life – and you will never grasp why terrible things are happening to you as the world falls apart. You will go to an early grave because you were unprepared while still thinking you were the smartest person in the room.

In my article Order out of Chaos: How the Ukraine Conflict Is Designed to Benefit Globalists, I outlined the many factors that connect the Kremlin to globalist institutions like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), elitists like Henry Kissinger and international banks like Goldman Sachs. The reality is, Russia has long been attached to globalist interests and this is not going to change because of the war in Ukraine, just as it did not change after Russia annexed Crimea.

China is, of course, even worse when it comes to collusion with globalist institutions. The nation accrued trillions of dollars in debt because this is a prerequisite for joining the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket of currencies. Yes, China went from being a nation of minimal debt to being trillions in the red just because the IMF demands “liquidity” for a nation’s currency and bond instruments to be considered viable for their global centralization initiative. This is not the behavior of a country that is anti-globalist.

I’m not going to continue rehashing the facts surrounding eastern nations and their attachments to the globalists here. I’ve already done that for well over a decade and frankly I grow tired of having to rehash the lessons that brilliant researchers like Antony Sutton expertly addressed back before I was born. If there’s a major war, then there are globalists behind it influencing both sides and seeking to gain more power. If you haven’t figured this out by now, then you never will.

Here Is What War Is Good For

Why engineer a war? Simple – when you play both sides of a chess game, you always end up the winner. Beyond that, chaos is the ultimate recipe for advancing draconian agendas that the public would never allow to pass during peacetime.

What I want to examine here instead is the issue of timing and development; how is this massive economic war going to play out and how long will it take to happen? Once we understand the stages, maybe we can brace for impact and take actions to change the outcome.

The first step is to acknowledge that the ball is in the court of eastern nations and that their actions will dictate the pace of events.

The Economic Lesson The West Has Forgotten

True wealth has nothing to do with money or debt creation; true wealth comes from resources, the means of production and labor. This is something the Marxists actually got right in their philosophy; the problem is that Marxists are only interested in ways to steal labor, resources and production while making the public think that such theft is for their own good.

Eastern nations continue to understand what real wealth is. You can have all the money in the world but if you have no manufacturing base or resource development then you have nothing. It’s as simple as that. If a nation has no resource development and no means of production, no printing press is going to save its economy.

The West has abandoned much of its means of production and has crippled the exploration of its own resources through fake environmental concerns like “carbon pollution.” The East has not done this, at least not in a way that affects long term productivity. Therefore, the East is in the strongest position to survive a global economic conflict.

But the real key to the progression of an economic world war is the combination of countries involved and their trade agreements.

Russia and China, for example, have been developing bilateral trade meant to cut out the U.S. dollar for many years. Russia is resource-rich, and China has the world’s largest manufacturing and export base. An alliance makes perfect economic sense, and this is what has happened.

Only weeks before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia signed a 30-year oil and gas contract with China worth hundreds of billions of dollars. This deal coincides with the construction of a major pipeline from Russia to China which will be completed by 2025.

India also made arrangements for increased oil shipments from Russia, and will pay without the dollar (formerly the world’s sole petro-currency). Furthermore, the promise of lower prices while the rest of the oil world is experiencing rapid inflation in energy prices is highly tempting for those purchasing oil, natural gas or coal from Russia.

The other nations of the BRICS bloc (Brazil, India, China and South Africa) have all been highly active in trade with Russia despite western sanctions and the removal of Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments network. This is exactly what I predicted would happen many years ago.

But how does this trading bloc affect the time frame of the world war?

An Economic War Has Economic Targets

It has been my belief that the real target of this war is not Russia or China, but the U.S. dollar and the American economy. Yes, there will be far reaching financial consequences beyond the U.S., but our economy is the only economy that is completely reliant on our currency’s global reserve status.

A world war using economic weapons and tactics is the worst type of war we could fight because it is not one we can win. The dollar’s global reserve status is our Achilles heel. It is not a strength, but a weakness. While all eyes are on the shooting war in Ukraine on the other side of the planet, very few realize that the worst damage is going to hit us right here at home.

The sanctions on Russia are only a part of the problem, as this is creating momentum towards a general decoupling from the dollar trade. The bigger issue is the BRICS nations (and their export/import partners) who will refuse to accept sanctions because they are economically dependent on each other.

One example is the recent announcement by Hungary that they plan to refuse any cuts to Russian oil and gas imports. Why? Because this would cause an energy crisis in their country, one they couldn’t recover from. Many other nations are following this logic around the world, and if NATO is going to continue pushing for economic isolation of Russia, then those countries will invariably stop using the dollar as their reserve currency.

Why, you might ask, does Russia’s economic isolation lead to the end of the dollar’s global reserve status? Here’s why: when the Biden administration and the European Union (EU) sanctioned Russia, they also froze Russia’s U.S. dollar accounts and terminated Russia’s connection with the international payments platform. The rest of the world watched the West financially cancel Russia, and this act of economic warfare revealed a nearly-unthinkable conclusion: If they did it to Russia, they could do it to us, too.

Naturally, many countries will take measures to distance themselves from dependency on US and western financial systems and currencies. As Credit Suisse’s global head of interest rate strategy Zoltan Poszar told Bloomberg’s “Odd Lots” show:

“…wars tend to turn into major junctures for global currencies, and with Russia losing access to its foreign currency reserves, a message has been sent to all countries that they can’t count on these money stashes to actually be theirs in the event of tension. As such, it may make less and less sense for global reserve managers to hold dollars for safety, given that they could be taken away right when they’re most needed.”

In other words, the establishment elites in the US and Europe are creating the very conditions which will end up destroying the dollar.

The dollar’s status is entirely dependent on faith and belief in its demand. If demand for dollars wavers because of global sanctions, then all those trillions of greenbacks held in overseas banks will come flooding back into the U.S., shoving the nation deeper into stagflationary crisis. The globalists are perfectly aware that this will be the consequence. In fact, they’re counting on it.

Eight Years Until Dystopia?

The year 2030 is consistently mentioned by the United Nations, the IMF, the WEF and the rest of the cabal of globalist institutions as the end game date for their Great Reset agenda.

If a global economic crisis is the catalyst as it appears to be, then several years would be required to let the collapse play out – along with the introduction of a “solution” to the problem. This means that the economic war will have to accelerate quickly going into the next year.

Today we are already seeing 40 year highs in inflation, along with considerable supply chain disruptions. Multiple globalist foundations are “predicting” food shortages around the world in the next 3-6 months. I believe the war itself will expand rapidly within a year to include China, and most of the damage will be done by the end of 2024. This will all depend on how fast exporters (mainly China) dump the dollar; the dollar dump will be the primary trigger.

A significant part of the WEF’s Great Reset agenda and the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights global digital currency initiative require the end of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. This is a process the globalists have been talking about openly for some time. It’s not “conspiracy theory,” it is conspiracy reality. The IMF has argued on many occasions that the global currency framework must be “managed” by a centralized entity that can prevent national governments from exploiting currency trade for their own ends, and this includes digital currencies.

The stage is already set for this narrative. The U.S. will be painted as an example of why nationalism is a “path to disaster” and why no single nation should be trusted with so much power in the form of a world reserve currency. That kind of power tempts governments not only into excessive money creation and debt-financed spending sprees. New money is fabricated to pay for old debts, thus debasing and degrading the dollar’s purchasing power worldwide (also known as inflation).

Thus, it is only “logical” that a global central authority with no national loyalties be put in control of an “international” reserve currency, right? Maybe a multi-currency-based basket system, or, perhaps, a single world currency to prevent any future tragedies and abuses of power from ever happening again. Wouldn’t that make you feel safe?

Don’t Be fooled. It’s A Complete Con.

World war, whether economic or kinetic, and the death of the dollar as the global reserve currency is a perfect excuse for the “rational” introduction of a global financial oligarchy.

And, unlike its predecessors, this ruling council would operate right out in the daylight for everyone to see, not in the shadows deep in the bowels of central banking cartels. Their authority would be “official,” and their control established as necessary, even vital for world stability.

This is the same thing that has happened after every major war or world war; the argument is made that national sovereignty was the cause and that nation states should not exist because when people are left to organize into groups they might form differing ideas on how to live, and differing ideas cause conflict.

After World War I, they introduced the League of Nations. After World War II, they established the UN and the IMF. And, after today’s economic World War III, they will try to implement a program for a one world currency and global economic governance.

Globalists claim it is better for there to be no sovereignty, no groups and no differing ideas. “We need one homogeneous global collective with a single hive mind,” goes the argument, “so that no conflict ever happens.” Of course, they get to have their own group, and that group intends to garner all the benefits of the crisis and the power that will be derived from the panic.

With that warning, I leave you with a quote from globalist and Council on Foreign Relations member Richard Gardner, published in Foreign Affairs magazine in 1974, which I think drives home the reality of the people we are dealing with:

“In short, the “house of world order” will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great “booming, buzzing confusion,” to use William James’ famous description of reality, but an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault.”

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker