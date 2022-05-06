Chinese Communist Party-linked companies and investment funds are listed amongst the financiers of Elon Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter, a new Securities and Exchange Commission document reveals. The revelation comes from a May 4th amendment filed by Musk which shows over one dozen equity investors – either people or companies funding his purchase in exchange for a share of ownership – in Twitter. “Each Equity Investor listed in the following table has committed to contribute to Parent […] cash in the amount set forth opposite such Equity Investor’s name in the following table in order to fund a portion of the Merger Consideration contemplated by the Merger Agreement,” explains the document before revealing the following investors: Equity Investors. Among the companies providing billions in investment is the Chinese Communist Party-linked cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance, whose aggregate equity commitment totals $500,000,000. Founded by Changpeng Zhao, a Chinese-Canadian business executive, Binance retains partnerships with Chinese state-owned entities, as revealed in a 2020 press release : Binance China Blockchain Institute, the research institute part of the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Binance, today announced a strategic partnership with Zhongshang Beidou Supply Chain Management Group (Zhongshang Beidou), a state-level model enterprise for supply chain innovation […]

Read the whole story at thenationalpulse.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker