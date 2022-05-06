Does anyone think it normal that the White House has refused to condemn the doxxing of six Supreme Court justices in the wake of the Court’s likely overturn of Roe v. Wade ? That’s a full-blown invasion of personal privacy, quite unlike a protest at the Court members’ workplace, with all its menacing implications. The White House, despite the fact that its officials are hardly exempt from the same kind of treatment from criminals, simply refused to do it. White House spokesweasel Jen Psaki just danced around the topic before coming down squarely on the side of the doxxers. According to Breitbart News : The White House on Thursday resisted asking angry pro-abortion protesters not to descend on the homes of Supreme Court Justices after a draft judicial decision on Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press. “I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied when asked if the president condoned the actions of protesters sharing information on the home addresses of originalist Supreme Court justices. The protest group Ruth Sent Us announced plans to direct protests at the homes of six Supreme court justices — three in Virginia […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

