The richest man in the world may be doing everything he can to bring free speech back to the “town square of the internet,” but his electric car company is doing everything it can to help women murder the babies in their wombs.

Elon Musk’s Twitter bid is getting all of the attention that’s not being directed towards Roe v. Wade. Tesla, the electric car company that he founded, is going as “woke” as possible, joining Amazon and other companies in paying for women to have abortions.

According to Daily Wire:

Tesla is covering travel expenses for employees seeking abortions, according to a company report released on Friday.

According to the electric automaker’s 2021 Impact Report, the company added “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state” to its safety net and health insurance offerings last year.

Although abortion is not specifically mentioned in the report, the move occurred as Tesla prepared to move its headquarters from California to Texas, which has more restrictive abortion regulations. Tesla also offers a number of services related to “family planning,” according to the report — such as up to $40,000 for in-vitro fertilization (IVF), $25,000 for adoption, and 16 weeks of paid family leave.

Tesla — which billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk leads — is one of several major corporations that now offer to reimburse employees who engage in abortion tourism.

Amazon announced on Monday that it would pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses for employees who want to go out of state to get an abortion. With the new policy, if an employee could not procure an abortion within 100 miles of her home, Amazon would cover travel expenses for the employee.

Tesla is more than just Elon Musk, but it’s discouraging to know that either he doesn’t have enough influence at his company to prevent them from being accessories to murder, or he supports the initiative.

