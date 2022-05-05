The image of a wall on the southern U.S. border has become a kind of national Rorschach test. Those in favor see a long-overdue tool to reduce the further erosion of our country from unchecked illegal immigration. People opposed see an ugly, wasteful symbol of our purported xenophobic instinct to deny a lifeline to people who are different from us. They can’t both be right.
After a lengthy full-court press of anti-wall rhetoric by open-borders politicians, media, and activist groups, America is seeing their argument rebutted by reality. For all its spectacular failures, the Biden Administration has inadvertently succeeded in proving we desperately need a fortified barrier at our southern border.
The Biden immigration plan has played out like a theoretical question from the faculty lounge, tragically and in real-time. What would happen if we abandoned virtually all restrictions on immigration in Texas and the other border states? The answer has been unfathomable suffering by migrants, border enforcement personnel, and residents of affected communities. By reducing the lure of easy entry, a completed border wall unquestionably would have reduced the suffering of all concerned.
When Donald Trump was advocating an effective border wall, one of the loudest objections was that the financial […]
Read the whole story at amgreatness.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker