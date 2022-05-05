Any reasonable person, regardless of whether they’re on the left, right, on in between, can acknowledge the existence of the “Deep State.” Between Russiagate, a multitude of whistleblowers like Edward Snowden, claims that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation, and dozens of other public examples of the Deep State’s meddling in international and domestic affairs, it is crystal clear that they exist. The “laptop is Russian disinformation” play was made by 50 Deep State members themselves.

We now know that the new Minister of Truth, Nina Jankowicz, is going to use the Disinformation Governance Board as a tool for spreading disinformation. How? Because she’s still echoing leftist talking points circa 2017 that the Deep State doesn’t exist. Watch:

JUST IN: The Biden administration's new executive director of its Disinformation Governance Board,

Nina Jankowicz, comments on the existence of the “Deep State “Nothing could be further from the truth” pic.twitter.com/LRJ4riYRmJ — HeadlineHunter! 🚨 Alerts (@headlinehunter_) May 5, 2022

“Talking about the ‘Deep State’ and things like that, which is a thread among conspiracy communities here in the United States, that there is this secret cabal here in Washington working to undermine the American people, it couldn’t be farther from the truth as someone who works with and around public servants every day,” she said.

She could have gone a long to rebuilding her decimated credibility by acknowledging that there’s a cabal of current and former members of the intelligence community and the Military Industrial Complex who influence or directly control many if not most aspects of the federal government. Instead, she chose to echo their lies and deny their very existence.

The Deep State is not a conspiracy theory. That ship sailed long ago. While it still works in the shadows, it has been much more out in the open since Donald Trump took office. To deny their existence is damning to the Ministry of Truth.

