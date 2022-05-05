If men could get pregnant, this wouldn’t even be a conversation. This decision isn’t about strengthening families – it’s about extremism. It’s about control. We will fight for the right to choose. pic.twitter.com/Yky1Q3RNqJ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2022

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday came out as a transphobe when he said that men cannot get pregnant. Or maybe he’s a biologist? Newsom delivered remarks in front of Planned Parenthood’s Los Angeles headquarters and reaffirmed his commitment to ‘protect abortion rights’ after a leaked draft opinion revealed the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v Wade. Newsom lashed out at pro-lifers and said they are the same people who don’t believe in climate science – “spare me” Newsom said flanked by Planned Parenthood supporters. TRENDING: THEY’RE ON THE OTHER SIDE: FOX News Joins Mainstream Media in Boycotting Coverage of “2000 Mules” Documentary on Nation-wide Ballot Trafficking Conspiracy to Steal 2020 Election “If men could get pregnant, this wouldn’t even be a conversation.” the California Governor said.VIDEO: If men could get pregnant, this wouldn’t even be a conversation. This decision isn’t about strengthening families – it’s about extremism. It’s about control. We will fight for the right to choose. pic.twitter.com/Yky1Q3RNqJ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2022 People reacted to Newsom’s transphobic remarks. Men can get pregnant you disgusting transphobe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 4, 2022 — Sound the Battle Cry (@S_T_B_C_radio) May 4, 2022 — The Right […]

