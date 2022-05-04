The short answer is yes, the riots that are coming, including those happening right now, will be more widespread and destructive than the riots of 2020’s “summer of love.” The biggest reason is obvious as the likely overturning of Roe v Wade has added regular leftists (who we used to call the far left before the radicalism became normalized within the Democrat Party) to the mix of Antifa and Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists.

But it’s more than just an increase in the number of rioters. Unlike the George Floyd riots, these ones have legitimate emotional backing. While we adamantly disagree with the cause of allowing for the murder of pre-born babies, the left has embraced the notion as the hill upon which they’re willing to die. The “outrage” that caused the riots in 2020 was mostly manufactured from a combination of virtue signaling and a desire by criminal elements to take advantage of the situation in order to loot for personal gain.

This is different. The left may be unhinged over Roe v Wade, but they feel they’re righteously unhinged. That makes them even more dangerous than the rioters of 2020.

Ahead of last night’s #Antifa riot in Portland over abortion, they gathered in front of the federal courthouse & created a mini autonomous zone with blockades. At night, they smashed up buildings, businesses & started fires. Video posted by @StanPulliam: pic.twitter.com/vrkG4u42W7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 4, 2022

Moreover, the lack of fear regarding Covid-19 will also contribute to more destructive riots. Add to that the current state of law enforcement in leftist cities in which they no longer feel empowered to enforce the law and we have brewing an extremely dangerous spring and summer coming up.

At the far-left pro-abortion direct action in Los Angeles last night, protesters surrounded & threatened law enforcement trying to get them off the road. pic.twitter.com/pyRBzpygEZ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 4, 2022

Below is an article reprinted with permission from Michael Snyder at The End of the American Dream. It details further what’s happening now and what we can expect in the near future:

The Rioting That We Warned You About Has Now Begun

In a civilized society, violence, intimidation and rioting are not used as political tools. Unfortunately, the United States is no longer a civilized society, and violence, intimidation and rioting are now regularly being used as political weapons. On Monday, I posted an article warning that there would soon be chaos in the streets, and many others have issued similar warnings. Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the violence to start. As you will see below, on Tuesday there was an extremely disturbing clash between pro-abortion protesters and police in the Pershing Square area of Los Angeles. Sadly, this is just the beginning. I expect more rioting during the weeks leading up to the official unveiling of the Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case, but the real violence will come once it has been confirmed that the Court has actually chosen to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It all began after the sun went down on Tuesday evening. Protesters began to congregate at a key intersection, and when police arrived at the scene those that had gathered began throwing rocks and bottles at them…

Around 8:50 p.m., the LAPD sent out a tweet urging people to avoid the area due to “police activity” which was expected to cause traffic delays and congestion. Chief Moore later said that some of those who were in attendance at the rally attempted to “take the intersection” and some in the crowd threw rocks and bottles at officers as police tried to clear the area.

Needless to say, this incident reminds a lot of people of the horrifying riots that we witnessed in the middle of 2020.

The back window of a police vehicle was smashed by a crazed protester, and according to NBC Los Angeles at least one police officer was actually injured during the melee…

A citywide tactical alert was ordered Tuesday after a Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured while attempting to control a group of protesters near Pershing Square.

I could try to describe how chaotic things became, but it will be better if I just show you.

The following are some of the best videos and images from the rioting that I could find…

NOW: LAPD attempt to arrest pro-choice protesters but fail as they get mobbed by rioters. pic.twitter.com/XWn9xC23Hk — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 4, 2022

The Department of Homeland Security is getting aggressive here in Downtown Los Angeles at the pro-choice protest pic.twitter.com/dX12CVqK8Y — Vishal P. Singh (they/he) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@VPS_Reports) May 4, 2022

Far-left rioters threatened police at the pro-abortion direct action in Los Angeles last night. pic.twitter.com/jfbVCnlGLV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 4, 2022

Los Angeles: Far-left pro-abortion protesters threaten law enforcement before back-up arrives & pushes them back. pic.twitter.com/UdswTGIR1K — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 4, 2022

Pro-abortion protestors smash windows tonight in Los Angeles: pic.twitter.com/HwGyOqGd0Z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 4, 2022

Never miss an opportunity to indoctrinate pic.twitter.com/vxaHz1pxeG — austin frisch (@realaustinzone) May 4, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Protesters clashing with police Downtown LA⁰

📌#LosAngeles l #California Right now LA police are requesting backup as protests in LA have turned violent with one cop having a head injury, and several protestors being arrested a tactical alert has been declared pic.twitter.com/H27L40WtFo — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 4, 2022

This is not how our society is supposed to function, and this sort of thing should not be happening in the United States of America.

But there is little doubt that we will soon see even more violence.

Many people simply do not understand how important Roe v. Wade is for the radical left. For them, it is essentially one of the core pillars of our entire political system.

I know that may sound absurd to you, but the truth is that many on the left actually use the word “sacred” to describe the right to abortion. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley was 100 percent correct when he told Tucker Carlson that abortion “is religion for the left”…

“Abortion is religion for the left,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Miss.), a former law clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts, told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tuesday night. Hawley said leftists are “willing to do anything to defend that religion and to force it on everybody else, and that is why they’re willing to burn down the court as an institution, you know, they’re only for the institution if it does exactly what they say it should do.”

Throughout human history, pagan religions have adopted rituals that involve the termination of children.

Even though many of those that are pro-abortion today are not overtly “religious”, they still fight for the right to terminate their children with religious fervor.

And I find it quite interesting that Joe Biden chose to use religious terminology during remarks that he just made about the importance of Roe…

“Look, think what Roe says. Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded — that the right — that the existence of a human life and being is a question. Is it at the moment of conception? Is it six months? Is it six weeks? Is it — is it quickening, like Aquinas argued? “I mean, so the idea that we’re going to make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court, I think, goes way overboard,” Biden said.

Even the left understands that the issue of abortion is not simply a political question.

Ultimately, what we believe about abortion is a spiritual matter.

Those that are Bible-believing Christians are overwhelmingly against abortion, while those that have no religion or that embrace other religions are typically overwhelmingly in favor of abortion.

So I could lecture you all day about when life begins or about what actually happens during an abortion, but if you don’t believe that the God of the Bible exists none of that is likely to matter very much to you.

In fact, if you don’t believe in the God of the Bible you may not actually understand that our society has become unspeakably evil.

But even if you don’t believe, the consequences for killing millions upon millions of children are still coming.

If we don’t change our ways, there is no hope for the future of our country.

That is the truth, whether you like it or not.

