When a Twitter DM came in from someone at a corporate media juggernaut, I knew what the topic would be before even reading it. For the last couple of weeks, we’ve been hit hard for exposing the inexplicable number of “coincidences” happening to our food infrastructure. From late-night food processing plant fires and explosions to bird flu that keeps popping up hundreds of miles from the last outbreaks to decisions made by food companies that make no sense, the series of events keep happening.

Or, as Jeff Thompson at The Organic Prepper noted in the article below, the hits keep coming.

The journalist I spoke to claimed to be “investigating” the string of events, but just as “fact-checkers” and other corporate journalists have continuously reported over the last couple of weeks, I knew that this was going to be another attempt to debunk the notion that the powers-that-be are manufacturing the food crisis in America and across the globe. But even this journalist was noticeably surprised at the coincidences that I laid out for her, claiming that she would have to verify certain things that she didn’t know before. These things included the properly placed explosions and fires that seem indicative of sabotage rather than coincidence, the fact that they seem to only happen at night when the most damage can be done, or the demonstrable truth that we have had more “accidents” in the last few weeks than the previous decade combined.

Corporate media is selling the idea that we are just more aware of the industrial accidents today in light of inflation but that they’ve been happening all along. This is a bald-faced lie. Corporate and local media will report on industrial accidents whether there’s an inflation issue or not, so either the accidents in the past were oddly ignored or they didn’t happen at the frequency we’re seeing today.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I discussed the story below by Thompson. I then brought on my lovely, brilliant, and talented co-host and wife to discuss some of the things we’re doing with dehydrated food to prepare for massive food shortages. The final segment I went over a recent admission by mainstream scientists about vaccine shedding. We were called conspiracy theorists last year for discussing it. Now university scientists are proving that we were correct.

Here’s the article by Thompson:

And the Hits Against the American Food Supply System Keep On Coming

Continuing the discussion on the current happenings within the American food supply chain, we have a series of strange events that have taken place over the course of the past week or two that you may want to catch up on.

Perdue Farms catches fire in Chesapeake, Virginia.

April 30 at 8:30 PM, a fire was reported at the Perdue Farms grain processing and storage facility in Chesapeake, Virginia. When firemen reported to the scene, they found a large soybean processing tank that was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control within an hour, and no injuries to employees of the facility were reported.

According to the plant manager, the damage from the fire will have a “minimal impact” on the facility’s production or operation capacities.

Spokane Seed Co catches fire in Spokane, Washington

Early on April 29, the Spokane Seed Co in Spokane, Washington, reported a fire just after midnight. The fire was in a multi-story seed storage silo. The company is known for its processing of chickpeas, peas, and lentils. Firemen responded to the scene and were able to contain the fire in two hours but apparently had a difficult time in doing so.

According to the fire department, “The difficulty involving the fire was that it was located in multiple locations as the origin was the auger unit that moved material from ground level and delivers it to the top of the silo; therefore, there was smoldering material located at the bottom of the auger and burning material that had been delivered to the top of the silo.”

(For the record, Powder Bulk and Solids published two pieces of late on April 26 and April 28 claiming that the uptick in fires at food processing facilities was a myth. They then reported the Spokane Fire on April 29 and the Chesapeake fire on May 2. They appear to have largely used Snopes to determine that the uptick in food processing fires was a myth and declared that “the continued spread of the rumor in the news media and on social media is perhaps attributable to a lack of awareness of industrial fire safety issues among the general public.”)

Oklahoma reports highly pathogenic avian influenza and will now monitor backyard chicken flocks.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, as well as the US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), a case of HPAI was found in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma, at a commercially run chicken farm.

As of this past Sunday, all chicken swaps, sales, and exhibits have now been declared by these two agencies to be illegal in the state of Oklahoma until July 30. Oklahoma says that it is “working diligently with federal partners to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Both state and federal officials will now begin to conduct surveillance of all poultry flocks in the area around the Sequoyah County case – both commercial and backyard flocks.

Officials are asking chicken owners to alert them if their birds produce strange eggs, don’t produce eggs, have diarrhea, cough, sneeze, have low energy, die, or show signs of respiratory distress.

(The time is now to start putting food away in a larder if you haven’t already. Check out our free QUICKSTART Guide for more information on building a 3-layer food storage system.)

A Colorado inmate has been diagnosed with a human case of H5N1.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza strain talked about at the moment is H5N1. A Colorado inmate was recently diagnosed as the first case of H5N1 in a human in recent times. The man was in a pre-release program and had been involved in moving chickens from an infected farm prior to his diagnosis.

Lisa Wiley, the spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Corrections, said, “When bird flu was detected at the farm in Montrose County, the inmates were asked to help in the process of killing and removing the birds.”

To be infected with H5N1, one needs close contact with infected birds. The man reported fatigue for a few days before recovering. According to the CDC, “it was possible the man only had the virus present in his nose but that his body was not infected.” In other words, the man may have just been fatigued.

What will we see next?

Food is likely to become more scarce in the very near future. Numerous voices are openly stating that outright global famine is on the way, and it would be prudent to take these warnings seriously. Food is only going to grow more expensive six months from now. Do you have the ability to feed your family for an extended period of time? Do you have the ability to grow your own food? Have you figured out ways to boost your current food production?

If you haven’t accomplished or thought of any of these of late, it is now high time.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

About Jeff

Jeff Thompson is an avid fisherman who likes to spend time sailing on his boat and reading while at sea.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker