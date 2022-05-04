Food shortages are plaguing the globe. Starvation and famine appear to be at the center of the next phase in the consolidated attempts of various governments to make people surrender their freedoms.

In the April 27 episode of the “Merritt Medical Hour on Brighteon.TV,” Dr. Lee Merritt and “The New American” magazine senior editor Alex Newman talked about the next phase of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) Plandemic, which is the controlled demolition of the food supply.

This food supply demolition, according to Newman, is happening worldwide. At the same time, the controlled demolition of the U.S. dollar is also underway.

“So I think we’re headed into some very tough times, starvation and famine is going to be used as a weapon to get people to agree to things that they never would have agreed to before: the surrender of freedoms, the loss of national sovereignty, the granting of all these new powers to government at all levels, including at the international level,” he said. (Related: Food crisis incoming: War in Ukraine threatening global food supplies, half a billion people at risk of hunger.)

Newman said this has been going on for a while because nobody can destroy the global food supply overnight. It was a long-term process under the guise of COVID-19 measures, such as the lockdowns. And then there were animal diseases, with governments instructing farmers to kill their pigs and chickens.

There is also an ongoing bird flu hysteria, which resulted in the mass extermination of chickens in places like Israel and Germany.

Dozens of food processing plants blown up, burned down in recent months

In the U.S., there are dozens of major food processing facilities that have either blown up or burned down in a couple of months. They happened too often to be considered mere “accidents.”

Earlier in April, an explosion occurred at Shearer’s Foods in Hermiston, Oregon. Shearer’s Foods makes different types of snacks and is one of the largest employers in the Hermiston area. While nobody died in the fire, seven workers of the building suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

There wasn’t any explanation as to why the explosion happened, but it wasn’t the first. At least 18 food processing plants have burned down in the U.S. in the last few months.

Food processing plants have also burned down in San Antonio and El Paso, Texas; Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania; St. Clair County, Illinois and Salinas, California.

Despite the incidents making headlines in local news, there had been no coverage from national news outlets. What’s even more intriguing is that all these have been happening around the same time that President Joe Biden warned the country that there will be food shortages in the future. (Related: World Alternative Media: Global food shortage is part of Great Reset agenda.)

Of course, he blamed the shortages on the sanctions imposed on the Russia-Ukraine war, but that doesn’t seem like a good enough explanation for many.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted that while industrial accidents could happen, this seems to be a lot of accidents at food processing facilities at a time when the president coincidentally said there will be food shortages.

Jason Rantz, an afternoon drive time talk show radio host interviewed by Carlson, said when you have over a dozen food processing plants and warehouses getting destroyed or damaged at a time when the food supply is already vulnerable, there will be suspicions about it and it could lead to serious food shortages.

Lots of people have been speculating about whether or not all these incidents were planned. After all, it is statistically impossible for this many food processing plants to blow up or burn down out of nowhere.

Newman noted that the human mind is designed to detect patterns, and there is a pattern to all these explosions. “We need to expose this whole thing before it’s too late,” he said.

Follow FoodSupply.news for the latest news about food shortages.

Watch the full April 27 episode of of “Merritt Medical Hour” below. Catch new episodes of the program every Wednesday at 7-8 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

