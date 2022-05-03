AP Photo/Josh Reynolds The West has gone through many eras — the so-called Dark Ages, the Renaissance, the Age of Reason, the Enlightenment, the Industrial Age and the Post-Modern. The present era is the Age of the Absurd. In terms of the absurdities the cultural elites believe, and have convinced masses of people to believe, there has never been a time like today. Here is a list of the most ridiculous that immediately come to mind. No. 1: Men give birth. Heading the list has to be the radical redefinition — indeed, denial of — sex and gender, leading to such reality-defying statements as “men give birth,” “men menstruate,” “birthing person” instead of “mother,” and to the Disney theme parks no longer greeting visitors as “ladies and gentlemen” or “boys and girls.” No. 2: It is fair to allow biological men to compete in women’s sports.We are supposed to believe that biological men do not have an innate physical advantage in competing against women. This is asserted as truth by every Ivy League university, virtually every other university, most high schools and by virtually all the elite media.No. 3: Defund police and crime will decrease.We are supposed to believe that with fewer police we […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

