Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) issued a joint statement Monday night attacking the conservative justices on the US Supreme Court. Their statement was issued in response to a leak of an alleged draft of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito overturning Roe v. Wade through a decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The statement accused the justices of lying to the Senate and called their decision, “if the report is accurate,” “an abomination.” Pelosi tweeted the statement and said in the thread, “If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans.” Pelosi continued, “The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history. Several of these conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the U.S. Senate, ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation.” She added, “This is at the expense of tens of millions of women […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

