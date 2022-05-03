It’s almost as if the protesters knew in advance that the Supreme Court draft was going to be leaked… Todd’s daily conservative podcast is one of the fastest-growing in America. Click here to sign up! A few pro-life protesters and pro-abortion protesters got into verbal confrontations outside the Supreme Court. Guy in the long green shirt is on the pro-abortion side. pic.twitter.com/9PLneomwhA — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 3, 2022 Pro-abortion protesters also let out a scream in front of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/rgTJNRKZUL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 3, 2022 Pro-abortion protesters at the Supreme Court with signs that read: “This will kill women” and “Abortion saves lives.” pic.twitter.com/q8Pu4jNTEF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 3, 2022 Protesters are beginning to congregate outside of the U.S. Supreme Court due to the leak that alleges justices have voted to strike down Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/39V2aDZ6kV — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) May 3, 2022 “Abortion is healthcare” chants as protesters collide outside US Supreme Court ⁦ @CNN ⁩ pic.twitter.com/S1fWa8WYBo — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenNews) May 3, 2022 Getting a little more combative in front of the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/JcgvlwYW0r — Zachary Halaschak (@zhalaschak) May 3, 2022

