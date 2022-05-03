Dr. Mehmet Oz wants the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. He has worked hard to position himself as a Republican even though his history with globalists at the World Economic Forum and his stances on issues make Mitt Romney seem like an America First conservative.

Yesterday’s bombshell leak about the Supreme Court likely overturning Roe v. Wade brought forward several on social media who wondered how Dr. Oz would react. In the recent past, he has expressed grave concern over the prospects of Roe v. Wade being overturned, saying “I’m really worried about it” before explaining how he saw women with “coat hanger events” in medical school that happened before Roe v. Wade.

That’s challenging because the Roe v. Wade decision came down when Dr. Oz was 13-years-old.

Would he stand by his recent statements about needing to preserve the right to murder pre-born babies? Would he address the issue and claim that his feelings have “evolved”? Or, would he just ignore his past statements and move forward as a suddenly gung-ho opponent of abortion?

He went with door number three:

“The Court is right. Roe was wrongly decided. Abortion laws should be left up to the American people and their elected representatives. I look forward to supporting pro-life legislation that saves innocent lives in the U.S. Senate.”

The Court is right. Roe was wrongly decided. Abortion laws should be left up to the American people and their elected representatives. I look forward to supporting pro-life legislation that saves innocent lives in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/imigvISfMI — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) May 3, 2022

As his Tweet gets ratioed by those who know his past and his true feelings about abortion, I had the joy of joining in on the carnage by sharing some of his past statements.

Dr. Oz is willing to change his views to whatever he thinks will make him seem like a Republican. Before he ran for office, he sang a very different tune. https://t.co/g3CZgslfoK — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 3, 2022

Pennsylvania voters need to be very concerned about Dr. Mehmet Oz. He may become the worst RINO in the Senate. Even with Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins already there, Dr. Oz may eclipse them all.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker