Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and current U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, a Democrat, said abortion is “sacred” after Politico reported that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade . He then called for the filibuster to be thrown out in order to codify abortion rights into law.
“Let’s be clear: The right to an abortion is sacred,” Fetterman wrote in a tweet. “Democrats have to act quickly – get rid of the filibuster to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act + finally codify Roe into law. We cannot afford to wait.”
This sentiment is not new for the Senate hopeful. When asked if there should be “any restrictions” placed on abortion at a campaign event last week, Fetterman said no.
He later implored his followers to donate to an abortion fund.
In response to his tweet, critics asked Fetterman to list the religions in which abortion is “sacred.” Others pointed out that abortion was indeed sacred to the pagan “gods” Moloch and Baal. Sacred? In what religion? — Wraith (@WraithTE) May 3, 2022 This bill would legalize abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy. What an absolutely insane position to take. https://t.co/VHDk8gpsjo — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 3, 2022 Senator […]
Read the whole story at nationalfile.com
