NEW – Biden's new "disinformation" czar is "eminently qualified, a renowned expert" and "absolutely" neutral, says DHS Secretary.pic.twitter.com/Ba0nSsSRBP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 1, 2022

Insane DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas was on this morning at far-left CNN and he dropped another major lie. Just days after creating a “Ministry of Truth” to combat so-called disinformation, DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas said his new Minister of Truth is well suited to lead this unconstitutional group . Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas praised his new disinformation czar as ‘qualified and neutral’ despite evidence to the contrary and criticism from Republicans. Asked about that criticism on CNN’s State of the Union, Mayorkas called Nina Jankowicz ’eminently qualified, a renowned expert in the field of disinformation.’ TRENDING: RINOs and Democrats Just Stole Future Elections in Deep Red Alaska — And the Republican Party DID NOT LIFT A FINGER to Stop It ‘And neutral?’ host Dana Bash asked.Mayorkas answered, ‘Absolutely so.’See video below: NEW – Biden’s new “disinformation” czar is “eminently qualified, a renowned expert” and “absolutely” neutral, says DHS Secretary. pic.twitter.com/Ba0nSsSRBP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 1, 2022 This response directly conflicts with the truth. We reported on Jankowicz’s positions in the past. Not only is she completely biased, but she is also always wrong. Newly Discovered Tweets Reveal Biden’s Singing Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz Has Been Wrong about Nearly Every Single […]

