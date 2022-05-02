“The future happens first” in California, it’s long been said, and, as it tries to actualize that axiom, the Golden State has been laboring mightily of late to pioneer new ways to discriminate in favor of protected classes like women, racial and ethnic minorities, and people in the LGBT community. Granted, all such discrimination is illegal and unconstitutional in California and nationally, but that’s never stopped the state’s Democratic overlords before, and it isn’t going to stop them now.

It’s official, therefore: in our nation’s most populous state, discrimination is back in fashion!

Anyone who pays attention to the news knows all about this. California’s legislature has created a web of new laws designed to uplift the marginalized and punish the privileged. Recently, a Los Angeles County court struck down the state’s historic corporate diversity law, which created quotas for the representation of racial minorities and members of the LGBT community on corporate boards. Now that the legislature failed in its bid to institutionalize “Jimenez Crow,” the state-supported University of California is stepping up to the plate.

On April 22, the president of the prestigious University of California system announced a program to cover all costs, including tuition and fees, for Native […]