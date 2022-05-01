From Kim Jong-un to Hunter Biden, there seems to be a trend among evil dictators in which their offspring turn out to be even worse than the parents. World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has a daughter, and that should worry us all.

Not only is she deeply embedded in the WEF and quickly working her way up the food chain, but she also happens to possess her father’s penchant for taking full advantage of bad situations to advance her own goals. It’s important to realize this is not a recent video. This is from 2020 during the early stages of the Plandemic, which demonstrates their evil machinations are not reactionary but truly planned.

According to The Counter Signal:

Nicole Schwab, the daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab and current WEF Co-Director of the Platform to Accelerate Nature-Based Solutions, wants governments to take advantage of COVID infrastructure and policies to fight climate change.

“Clearly, the system… is not sustainable,” began Nicole Schwab, speaking at an InTent roundtable. “So, I see it as a tremendous opportunity to really have this Great Reset and to use these huge flows of money, to use the increased levers that policymakers have today in a way that was not possible before to create a change that is not incremental, but that we can look back and we can say, ‘This is the moment where we really started to position nature at the core of the economy.’”

Schwab continues, saying that politicians and businesses have the opportunity to redesign the economies of the world with nature and “regenerative agriculture” in mind before pivoting into a discussion about “engaging youth” with climate change propaganda to create a “restoration generation” (i.e., indoctrinating an entire generation).

“And one of the key reflection points here is also around engaging youth,” Schwab continues. “And, for me, again, I come back to this shift in mindset of the restoration generation. Can we conceive of ourselves as humans — I mean, you talked about a new humanity… Can we conceive of ourselves as a restoration generation?”

“I think that’s where we need to go. I’m also hopeful that it’s possible, but I think it will take a lot of will, both political will but also in terms of the business actors, to break with business as usual… And this is about risk, and it’s about risk, and it’s about resilience because the shocks coming are going to be even worse if we don’t do it now. “

Just listen to her make the globalist plan sound quaint:

Nicole Schwab about Great Reset pic.twitter.com/rO5Mi1jh8T — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) April 28, 2022

The Plandemic was always a stepping stone to coax the masses into accepting totalitarian control. Klaus Schwab, his offspring, and his minions will do whatever they can to make us give up freedom for the sake of false security.

