RAIR Foundation USA is in Ottawa, Canada, this weekend and will continue to update this post with the latest information. *Scroll down to hear the powerful speeches Friday night, thousands of Canadians took to the street to kick off Ottawa’s Freedom weekend. Citizens from throughout the country came to support today’s veteran-organized motorcycle ride, ‘ Rolling Thunder . At the same time, others came to protest the state’s remaining Covid measures. Some of the demonstrators had even been in the nation’s capital since February’s Trucker’s Freedom Convoy. The bikers, many of whom are veterans of the Canadian military, came to the capital to “reclaim” their National War Memorial, which Ottawa and Canadian authorities desecrated during the Freedom Convoy. Furthermore, officers forcibly removed the peaceful veterans from their own memorial. National War Memorial Since the announcement several weeks ago of the Bikers Rally, Ottawa’s controversial Mayor Jim Watson, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the mainstream media maligned the beloved service members. Ottawa’s interim police chief, Steve Bell, even threatened the Veterans who organized the event and the participants. “I want to be clear with both organizers and participants: you will be held accountable for your actions before, during, and after […]

Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn