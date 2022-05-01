It’s no secret that Time Magazine and the vast majority in corporate media are woke and getting woker every single day. They seem to be in a positive feedback loop of progressive insanity in which yesterday’s radical ideas are today’s normal and whatever you think represents leftism today will have the radicals calling you a Nazi tomorrow.

Case-in-Point: Time Magazine’s take on Elon Musk buying Twitter and pushing to embrace free speech on the platform. According to Fox News:

In a Friday piece for Time magazine, the outlet’s national correspondent Charlotte Alter dismissed Elon Musk’s quest for free speech on Twitter as a white male “obsession,” and merely an entrepreneurial way to acquire influence and power in the world.

She also claimed that Musk’s idea of free speech is about the right to spread “disinformation” and has nothing to do with the Founding Fathers’ original intent.

Alter began her piece by insinuating that Musk should have put his $44 billion into something more worthwhile than what he sees as “free speech,” a phrase she put in scare quotes throughout the piece.

She wrote, “They say that something is worth what someone will pay for it. If that’s true, then protecting ‘free speech,’ which Elon Musk has cited as a central reason he agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion this week, may be worth twice as much as solving America’s homelessness problem, and seven times as much as solving world hunger.”

She added, “It’s worth more (to him, at least) than educating every child in nearly 50 countries, more than the GDP of Serbia, Jordan, or Paraguay.”

The author then proceeded to wonder why a rich techie like Musk would even care about freedom of speech and how it “had become paramount concern of the techno-moral universe.”

There are two things radical leftist journalists have been doing in recent years that betray their allegiance. The first is to not recognize that Trump was good for the country and Biden is bad. That’s cognitive dissonance at its worst. The second thing is when they try to reinterpret the original intent of the founding fathers by claiming that they really weren’t all that into freedom. That’s pretty much what Charlotte Alter from Time Magazine is doing here.

The left has a few gaslighting rallying cries they rotate through to make their indoctrinated followers cheer. Bigot, Nazi, Conspiracy Theorist, Misogynist, and Fascist are among their favorites. For Elon Musk, Time Magazine picked “White Supremacist” from the false labeling hat.

