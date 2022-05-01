The short answer is, YES. The fortunes of the Democrats are looking exceptionally poor right now with just about every contested House seat at risk. Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich was on with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo to explain why he thinks it’s possible they could get 70 seats.

According to Washington Examiner:

The former House speaker predicts Republicans could pick up as many as 70 seats in the House in the midterm elections, as well as four in the Senate, returning control of both chambers of Congress to the GOP. “I think we’ll pick up between 25 and 70 seats in the House. We’ll probably pick up about four seats in the Senate,” Gingrich told Maria Bartiromo on her Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures. In the House, that would top the 63-seat gain by Republicans in 2010, the height of the Tea Party movement and the highest gain for both parties since 1948, notes the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard. Democrats currently have a dozen more seats in the House than the Republicans. In the Senate, Democrats and two independents have control, with Vice President Kamala Harris as a tiebreaker.

He said the Latino voters may be a key to his prediction coming true. The shift among Hispanics is unprecedented. Since Joe Biden was installed into the White House, there have been more Hispanics who have switched from Democrat to Republican than any time in modern history.

One point of contention with Gingrich: No, Kevin McCarthy will not do a “fantastic job” if he becomes Speaker of the House. He’s a milquetoast RINO in the same vein as Paul Ryan and John Boehner. Otherwise, Gingrich is spot on.

