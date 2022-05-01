Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, was confronted on Sunday about his agency’s Disinformation Board. He was asked point blank about the Russian disinformation that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton weaponized to sway the 2016 election.
The Steele Dossier, a collection of the seedy rumors that were circulating in Russia about Donald Trump, now proven to be baseless after the comprehensive Mueller investigation, was referenced by Fox News anchor Bret Baier in his interview of Mayorkas on Sunday. Watch:
“Was the Steele Dossier Russian disinformation?” Baier Asked Mayorkas.
“It’s not for me to opine on that,” the DHS Secretary replied.
However, the Inspector General’s report on FBI misconduct showed that the Steele Dossier contained likely Russian disinformation. This is information based on an official government document.
“The FBI came to believe that the Steele Dossier contained at least two false statements that can be traced to an elaborate Russian disinformation campaign, newly unredacted Justice Department report footnotes revealed Friday — but the agency continued to rely on the controversial document as it investigated the 2016 Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia,” the New York Post reported on April 11, 2020.“The declassified footnotes are from the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s previously released […]
Read the whole story at beckernews.com
