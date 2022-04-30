The U.S. government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has launched a research program to analyze individuals ‘ “preconscious brain signals” to determine people’s thoughts and feelings. Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, the Chief Advisor to the World Economic Forum’s leader, Klaus Schwab, and other futurists have often warned that humans would soon be hackable. Nevertheless, governments and unelected globalists’ ambitions to reshape humanity and gain control over every aspect of our lives and bodies are making successful strides. Under the guise of identifying soldiers at risk of depression and suicide, the Pentagon’s Research Arm, DARPA, launched the Neural Evidence Aggregation Tool (NEAT) program , which focuses on “aggregating preconscious brain signals to determine what someone believes to be true.” According to DARPA’s press release, “NEAT aims to develop a new cognitive science tool that identifies people at risk of suicide by using preconscious brain signalsrather than asking questions and waiting for consciously filtered responses.” NEAT will achieve its goals by “bringing together recent advances in cognitive science, neuroscience, physiological sensors, data science, and machine learning.” Connecting the human brain to machines has been a longtime goal of all globalists and their organizations. The United States’ new tool will give governments, corporations, and supranational […]

