The US border is wide open to any global citizen who can make their way across the Rio Grande.
This is what the Democrats want. This week DHS Secretary lied again about the invasion at the open southern border.
Then he announced the formation of a Ministry of Truth led by some crackpot narcissist with a big chin.
Their is a Marxist takeover of the country and it is becoming more clear by the day that there are Republicans who are standing with this communist takeover.
Never forget.
These six Republicans voted to put this little demon in charge of the US borders.
TRENDING: NEWLY SURFACED VIDEO Shows Biden’s Nutjob Ministry of Truth Director Singing About Who to F**k to Enhance Her Career
FOX News reported: The Senate confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas as President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security secretary, despite opposition from a number of Republicans. The final vote was 56-43, with Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., not voting. Mayorkas, a former head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and deputy Homeland Security secretary, will be the first immigrant to hold the top DHS spot. Mayorkas’ confirmation was less bipartisan than another member of Biden’s cabinet confirmed Tuesday: Pete Buttigieg became […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker