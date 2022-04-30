The US border is wide open to any global citizen who can make their way across the Rio Grande.

This is what the Democrats want. This week DHS Secretary lied again about the invasion at the open southern border.

Then he announced the formation of a Ministry of Truth led by some crackpot narcissist with a big chin.

Their is a Marxist takeover of the country and it is becoming more clear by the day that there are Republicans who are standing with this communist takeover.

Never forget.

These six Republicans voted to put this little demon in charge of the US borders.

TRENDING: NEWLY SURFACED VIDEO Shows Biden’s Nutjob Ministry of Truth Director Singing About Who to F**k to Enhance Her Career

FOX News reported: The Senate confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas as President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security secretary, despite opposition from a number of Republicans. The final vote was 56-43, with Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., not voting. Mayorkas, a former head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and deputy Homeland Security secretary, will be the first immigrant to hold the top DHS spot. Mayorkas’ confirmation was less bipartisan than another member of Biden’s cabinet confirmed Tuesday: Pete Buttigieg became […]