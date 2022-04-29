Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP ( Joshua Paladino , Headline USA ) President Joe Biden speculated that then-Sen. Kamala Harris and her aides filled the mainstream media with negative stories about other candidates for Vice President to ensure that she got the job, the Washington Examiner reported . Two New York Times reporters, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, revealed that the Harris team used opposition research to spike her opponent’s chances in an upcoming book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” which Simon & Schuster will publish on May 3. Martin and Burns noted that in the vice presidential vetting period “something about this [the negative press for other candidates] seemed more deliberate, even targeted.” They wrote that the negative stories were “aimed at all of the most formidable Black women under consideration, except for Kamala Harris.” Harris relied on negative tactics during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, using opposition research against her opponents, including then-candidate Biden, who she targeted for resisting forced busing. Two top vice presidential contenders, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice and Rep. Karen Bass , D-Calif., had to answer for their past behaviors, but the media let Harris off without much interrogation.Bass faced […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn