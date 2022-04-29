President Biden Meets With Inspectors General At The White House Nina Jankowicz is set to become the first head of President Joe Biden’s newly-announced Disinformation Governance Board — but video from just two years ago suggests that she was uncomfortable with the executive branch having that kind of power over free speech when another political party was in power.
A number of past comments, tweets, and videos of Jankowicz began to surface after it was announced that she was to lead the newest federal entity — which will endeavor to “counter the spread of false information” — and those comments raised questions as to whether or not she would do so with equal measure without imposing her own political views.
But perhaps the most eye-opening video of them all came from May of 2020, when she argued that the executive branch — then occupied by former President Donald Trump — should not have the power to determine what information was true and what was not. May, 2020. Nina Jankowicz was horrified at the idea of the Executive Branch (Trump) having any say in what is true or false.
She uses Poland’s “Ministry of Digitalization” as an example of “anti-democratic online governance”.
She also […]
