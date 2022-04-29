Darbi Boddy with the Lakota School Board in Ohio was been pushing for transparency about Critical Race Theory and sex education in public school curriculums ever since she was elected. It has been an uphill battle as the rest of her school board does everything in their power to echo the leftist sentiment that there is no CRT or inappropriate sexual material being taught in schools even though they know there is.

The board and other opponents of Boddy got their wish this week when she posted a typo in a link on a Facebook post while lambasting the school board for not being open about their handling of CRT and sex education. The typo was very unfortunate as it linked to a porn site. She has since edited the link to reflect its intended destination, Scarleteen, but her original post added an extra “t” to the URL which brought visitors to a porn site.

Now, the other four members of the board have voted to censure her and have called for her resignation. According to The National Desk:

Airing her dissatisfaction with the school and its stance on critical race theory onFacebook, Darbi Boddy linked the post to a pornographic website. While Boddy said it was an accident, she does not regret it.

In a follow-up Facebook post, Boddy said the link was a typo but said the porn website is “representative of the disgusting material that is being put in front of our children.”

“Look at the attention it’s getting. Now people will see what I posted on my website and they are going to look at this and check their children’s schools,” said Boddy.

“Do you think leading by example in that way is appropriate?” asked Arsenault. “A lot of people would say that’s inappropriate.”

Now, the board is asking her to resign, which she said she has no intention of doing.

“Absolutely not. I would never resign,” said Boddy. “That’s what people want. They don’t want someone to play politics. I am here to protect the community and protect the children, and that’s what I am doing. That’s what I was elected to do, and many people support what I am doing.”

However, a room full of angry parents and staff thinks she did the opposite of protecting their children when she posted a pornographic website to her public Facebook page.

As expected, leftist corporate media and progressives in general are pouncing on this. They want her out because, suddenly, they’re concerned about what kids might see on the internet. It’s the most disingenuous reaction possible. With 100% certainty, if one of the radical progressives on the board had done the exact same thing, everyone would have played it off as an obvious typo. But since Boddy is opposed to grooming and CRT, she’s being attacked.

What corporate media won’t tell you is that there have been efforts to censure and remove Boddy by the left since before the Facebook post itself even went out. According to Journal News, they’ve been trying to cancel her for weeks:

An online petition urging members of the Lakota Local Schools Board of Education to take the rare action of censuring a colleague has seen its signature tally rise since being posted last week.

The petition, which seeks signatures of those wanting to see board member Darbi Boddy censured, is reporting more than 400 online signees as of Monday afternoon. It cites Boddy’s sharp criticism of Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller among the reasons for seeking censure.

Boddy, however, criticized the censure petition, describing it as non-representative of the majority of Lakota school parents and residents, many of whom, she claims, support her politically conservative agenda and her actions since joining the board in January. Efforts to have her censured is a local example, Boddy said, of politically motivated cancel culture.

The radical left will do anything to silence parents or school board members who do not support grooming or indoctrinating kids with Critical Race Theory. They’ll even pretend to care about accidental links because it serves their Neo-Marxist purposes.

Here’s the Facebook post that got Boddy in hot water, though with the bad link edited:

At the Lakota school Board of Education meeting on April 14th, the idea of hiring a company (or using the company that just finished the audit of our math curriculum) to look for items that members of the board would propose as possible undesirable curriculum or lessons or programs (i.e., CRT), was proposed by Keith Koehne and Matt Miller.

Later in the week members of the board were asked by Matt Miller for their input. I made my contribution with the understanding that there would be some kind of feedback and/or our items would be on the agenda for discussion at the 4-25-22 board meeting.

However, no items were put on the agenda. I did not see this as a problem until I started to address it during the meeting on April 25 and was shut down by board president Linda O’Conner.

These discussions should have been made public. If they are not made public while they are taking place how does the public ever have meaningful feedback. This is why parents constantly see that the wheels are already in motion on something within the district that they would never have approved of in the first place. This is not to say that the public makes the decision, only to acknowledge that the board has an obligation to ensure that the public has meaningful feedback.

I know most parents are sick and tired of the behind-the-scenes activities of recent boards and administrations. It is in that spirit that I am making my input on this subject public so the community and parents can have some sort of insight as to what is taking place.

Please read these notes on the subject that were prepared for the April 25th, 2022, meeting of the Lakota Board of Education.

I would be remiss if I did not point out that I believe it should be obvious to everyone, that without defining critical race theory, it’s not possible to have a conversation on the subject among the community, parents, the board, and the administration.

Without knowing what it is, you can’t hire a company to find it. Additionally, without knowing what it is you can’t say whether it is a good or a bad thing and without knowing whether it is good or bad you don’t know what you’d be hiring a company to do in the first place?

Parents in the Lakota district who believe that critical race theory is normalizing racism throughout the country and that it is doing so through a multitude of various programs and in a multitude of different ways… want and deserve to know if it is being taught in their schools.

It is incumbent upon the board to not only come to a consensus on what it is, but to tell the community weather we as a board think it is either a good or a bad thing, and what we are going to do about it, if anything.

If the board thinks it’s good stuff it should promoted, and if we don’t, we should find it and get rid of it. But we should stop telling the community that it’s not in the schools, when as a board we obviously don’t know what it is.

With this in mind, I do not believe we should be spending any more money hiring companies to look at our curriculum or anything else in our schools when we don’t know what to tell them to look for.

The Hamilton County educational service center, just finished doing an audit of our math curriculum. The Hamilton County ESC, itself subscribes to tenants of critical race theory (i.e., CRP Culturally Responsive Practices, Cultural Competence etc.).



States and school districts across the country are finding critical race theory even in their math books, Florida being the most recent example. Did Hamilton County ESC find critical race theory in any of our math books? Would they have even looked for it?

Most importantly, knowing what we now know about CRT even in math books, it would be a disingenuous attempt on the part of the board or the administration to hire the Hamilton County ESC, to do anything for our schools that involves critical race theory or any of its tenants unless we as a board have concluded that CRT is a wonderful thing and we are hiring them to ensure that it is imbedded in our instructional material.

Given that the Hamilton County ESC has adopted tenants of CRT, I recommend that we closely scrutinize their findings and either get another company to do the job over, or form committees under the authority of the board and do it ourselves.

In the absence of a definition of CRT and its tenants and relevant operative programs, and consequently no consensus on its virtues or lack thereof, I oppose the hiring of another company or the continued use of the Hamilton County ESC, to run down a laundry list of things arbitrarily identified by members of this board.

Under the current circumstances it would be a waste of money and a breach of the public trust.

Questions for companies being considered to audit/review learning material, programs, and curriculum for miscellaneous/Random/currently unidentified subject matter from Board of Education.



Is your company familiar with critical race theory and if so, how, in what way? How do you define CRT? Has your company adopted CRT or any of its tenants, or any programs associated with the philosophy? Does your company have an opinion on the usefulness of CRT or any of the tenants, or any programs associated with the philosophy in education K through 12, i.e. Is it good or bad, etc.?

Items to look for in our learning materials and curriculum

Programs, teachings, assignments, announcements that utilize the following terminologies:



Diversity, inclusion, equity (DIE) Social justice Anything that teaches, Cultural Responsive practices (CRP) Social emotional learning (SEL) Black Lives Matter (BLM) Any instructional or learning materials either written by or inspired by Ibram X. Kendi , Mike Cole, Jason Renolds. Synteros- Healthy Bodies, scarleteen.com, bedsider.org , discussion about masturbating, sex toys, anything taught besides abstinence.

(**Edit** #7 has been found in Ohio Schools. and is a list of what to look for in schools.)

I would like this board to discuss putting together a committee of 1 or 2 individuals that have expertise in the area to address the issue, including defining the subject matter.

