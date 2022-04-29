For years, Infowars founder Alex Jones was called a crazy conspiracy theorist. As many are learning now, he was simply way ahead of his time as he made the right calls about so many things that used to get him branded as a loony show host.

We covered his attacks against the New World Order two decades ago in an extremely telling resurfaced video. What he was talking about back then is coming to light as true today. Now, we have a video from over a decade ago railing against depopulationist Bill Gates.

This particular rant is absolutely hilarious. Classic Alex Jones as peak Alex Jones, and on the topic of Bill Gates eleven years ago we got see him in his prime. Don’t get me wrong. He’s still there today. He’s just not nearly as shocking because more people are coming to the conclusions today that he came to long ago.

Here’s his epic rant against Gates; he went so far as to don a pink sweater while condemning him for his vaccine tyranny:

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn